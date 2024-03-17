Banker Penick grew up in business with his dad

Charles Penick, 73, is president and CEO of Petit Jean State Bank in Morrilton. He serves on the Conway County Economic Corporation Board of Directors as well as the boards for CHI St. Vincent — Morrilton and the Sacred Heart Catholic Church finance committee, and he has served on many others over the years. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette) Charles Penick has wandered the halls -- and sometimes the vaults -- of a bank since he was in elementary school.The men in Penick's family have been banking since 1877, when his great-grandfather, William B. Already a subscriber? Log in!