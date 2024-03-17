Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 5701 Ranch Drive, Little Rock, $135,187,491.

Baldwin & Shell, 5701 Ranch Drive, Little Rock, $5,000,000.

CBM Construction, 1811 Rahling Road, U-100, Little Rock, $900,000.

Nabholz Const. Corp., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $348,598.

Mohamed Lahiani, 8101 Interstate 30, Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Chris Maris Custom Homes, 1900 Country Club Lane, Little Rock, $1,100,000.

DRG Builders, Inc., 7115 Hillwood Road, Little Rock, $569,820.

Turner and Sons, 5709 C St., Little Rock, $300,000.

Jenny Ross, 6 Lenon Drive, Little Rock, $250,000.

500K TYSG Management, 410 E. 16th, Little Rock, $200,000.

Bean Construction, 128 Jewell Road, Little Rock, $177,000.

Mike Orndorff Com., 1411 College, Little Rock, $170,000.

Kevin Hughes Const., 71 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock, $150,000.