The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

2000 Cantrell Road, Apt. 1041, Addison Byers, 3:34 p.m. March 11, property valued at $550.

72204

3224 Elam St., Dankela Mac, 3:03 p.m. March 10, property valued at $2,800.

8017 Ascension Road, victim unknown, 11:18 a.m. March 14, property valued at $100.

72205

1200 John Barrow Road, Henry Patterson, 11:04 a.m March 13, property valued at $7,900.

123 N. Elm St., Marnie Golden, 3:18 p.m. March 13, property valued at $250.

72209

7225 Redwood Dr., Samuel Taylor, 6:39 p.m. March 10, property valued at $2,075.

8511 Distribution Dr., Chris Wherry, 8:38 a.m. March 11, property valued at $29,000.

7516 Ember Lane, Alicia Cunningham, 10:05 a.m. March 11, proprty valued at $5,001.

6 Trinity Cir., Shannon Gallion, 2:06 p.m. March 11, property valued at $1,180.

4824 Terra Vista Cir., Stephen Afolabi, 3:14 p.m. March 11, property valued at $7,140.

5 Apple Cove, Annette Hunter, 9:44 a.m. March 14, property valued at $250.

72211

14009 Saint Michael Dr., Guo Jinlan, 7:43 p.m. March 14, property valued at $1,200.

72223

14000 Cantrell Road, Kroger Fuel Center, 7:19 a.m. March 11, property valued at $800.

15001 Kanis Road, Baker Elementary School, 10:38 a.m. March 12, property value unknown.

72227

1221 Reservoir Road, Barrington Hills Apartments, 8:41 a.m. March 11, property valued at $10,601.

1221 Reservoir Road, Barrington Hills Apartments, 11:15 a.m. March 12, property valued at $15,003.

1900 Resevoir Road, Natalie Okolie, 4:26 a.m., March 13, property valued at $250.

North Little Rock

72116

3304 Royal Oak Dr., Amy Webb, 1 a.m. March 9, property value unknown.

2400 McCain Blvd., B23-A1, James Northington, 3:30 a.m. March 12, property valued at $541.

72118

4 Eldor Johnson Dr., Ahna Calderon, 1:15 p.m. March 14, property valued at $260.