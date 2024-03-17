Business people Northwest Arkansas

Sherrie Smith is retiring after 18 years as the manager of the Arkansas Plant Health Clinic in Fayetteville. The Plant Health Clinic is supported by the Cooperative Extension Service, part of the University of Arkansas System Division in Agriculture. Smith joined the clinic in 2006 after completing her master's degree in plant pathology from the University of Arkansas.

Jenny Riggles has been named by Farmers & Merchants Bank and The Bank of Fayetteville as the new consumer loan officer for the Fayetteville region. Riggles started with The Bank of Fayetteville nine years ago as a teller.

Kim Askew, CEO and Chairman of Harps Food Stores Inc., has received the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award from the National Grocers Association (NGA). Eskew was honored at a ceremony March 9 at the 2024 NGA Show for his leadership and contributions to the grocery industry.

