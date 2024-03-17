Club News: NWA Senior Democrats meet; Benton County Master Gardeners discuss bees; Christian Women’s Connection brunch

SUVCW

The General McPherson Camp No. 1 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) will meet at 7 p.m. March 18 at Foghorn's 2221 W. Walnut Road in Rogers. The group will start gathering at 6 p.m. for an off the menu meal..

The SUVCW is a patriotic fraternal organization composed of the descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marine Corps or Revenue Service or served as government officials during the Civil War (1861-65). Associate memberships are also available.

Information: jrainey1947@gmail.com.

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. March 18 at the Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

This meeting will include current updates about the six statewide petitions that are being circulated around Arkansas. All of the petitions are non-partisan. The signature collection process is to put each on the ballot so they can be voted on by the people in Nov. 2024 general election.

The guest speaker will be April Reisma, president of AEA. Attendees will also hear from Democratic candidates running for positions in local, state and national campaigns.

Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will also be on the agenda. Only members may vote on business items, but everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at noon March 19, at Eat My Catfish on Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville. Come early to socialize and eat, the buffet opens at 11:30 a.m. The buffet will offer both grilled fish and chicken options, plus traditional fried foods. The meal is $13.99 plus tax and the restaurant will collect the money.

It is Women's History Month with guest speakers April Roy and Gennie Diaz. Roy, with the Arkansas Period Poverty Project, will speak about the ballot measure for exemption of sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

Diaz, with Arkansans for Limited Government, will speak about the ballot measure for the Arkansas Abortion Amendment. There will be a chance to sign petitions to get both on the ballot, to volunteer to help the efforts, and to donate to the cause.

Reservations: (479) 841-5266 or email adella@adellagray.com.

MUFON

The Northwest Section of Arkansas Mutual UFO Network will meet from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 23 at the Fayetteville Municipal Airport, 4500 S. School St. in Fayetteville. The agenda will include Arkansas UFO/UAP case reports, an update on the Pathways to Disclosure Project, UFO/UAP book reports, a new experiencer resource section committee report and a feature podcast. Active section members may pick up the solar eclipse eye protectors for viewing the eclipse on April 8. Section meetings are open to members,guests,and anyone with a genuine interest in UFOs/UAPs.

Information: (479) 422-9586.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk March 27 at Eureka Springs. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn of the Ozarks at 207 W. Van Buren St. in Eureka Springs. The entire city is on the National Register of Historic Places. The walk will start and end at the Crescent Hotel located at 75 Prospect Ave., where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. April 2 at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville.

The topic is "Bees" and it will be presented by two members of "Calm and Confidence," a community organization dedicated to teaching about bees and helping to manage the bee population. Carly Gurel is also a Master Gardener.

Meetings are open to the public.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: bentoncountymastergardeners.com/home.

Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 to 10:30 a.m. April 10 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be Cindy Burns from Frisco, Texas. Her message is entitled "From Darkness to Light." The special feature will be "Spring into Fashion Show" by Audrey's Resale Boutique.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are required by noon April 5.

The April Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. April 3 at 12 Coylton Drive in Bella Vista.

Reservations are not necessary for the Prayer Connection and all are welcome.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email bellavistacwcstonecroft@gmail.com.