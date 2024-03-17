ASUN BASEBALL

EASTERN KENTUCKY 10, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3

The University of Central Arkansas allowed nine runs in a three-inning stretch Saturday as it fell to Eastern Kentucky in the second game of their weekend series at Bear Stadium in Conway.

In the third inning, the Colonels (3-16, 1-1 ASUN) opened the scoring on Tait Nunnally's sacrifice-fly to right-center field. Conner Davis followed that with a two-run home run later in the inning to make it 3-0.

AJ Mendolia got UCA's first run on a solo home run in the bottom in the third inning, but Eastern Kentucky answered with two more runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth inning.

The Colonels totaled 15 hits, including seven players with two or more.

UCA starter Coleman MacRae (0-2) allowed 5 runs on 6 hits and a walk in 3 1/3 innings. Gavin Alveti allowed 4 runs on 5 hits in 2/3 of an inning of relief.