Fort Smith schools chief Morawski earns national superintendent certification

FORT SMITH -- School District Superintendent Terry Morawski received national superintendent certification from the American Association of School Administrators last month, according to a district news release.

Morawski is among 30 superintendents nationwide who completed the certification program this year, the release states.

"This professional learning opportunity has been one of the most valuable experiences in my educational journey," Morawski said. "In light of the increasing challenges impacting our students and community, this opportunity to learn and share with some of the brightest education minds in the country has been extremely valuable."

The certification process spanned 20 months and is designed for superintendents with up to seven years of experience or those looking to update their skills. The program includes forums, seminars, and coaching to address real-life challenges, covering instructional leadership, budget management, communication, leveraging technology in education and administration, and other topics, according to the release.

Morawski joined the School District in 2017 as its chief operations officer. He later became deputy superintendent before being promoted to superintendent in January 2021.