Game on as company nears debut

Causeway Studios first offering is expected out this year

Today at 2:17 a.m.

by John Magsam

Kjartan Kennedy (left) and Greg Rogers teamed up to create the computer game The Haunting of Joni Evers, to be released soon by Causeway Studios. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
A Northwest Arkansas-based computer game company has completed its debut game and it's expected to be available on the Steam platform later this year.

Causeway Studios' The Haunting of Joni Evers takes place in the fictional town of Harvest, Okla.

