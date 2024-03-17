In the News

Jane Kershaw, an associate professor of archaeology at the University of Oxford in England, said that a Viking sword found by magnet fisher Trevor Penny in the River Cherwell was "outside the normal find zone for these weapons."

Neil Davies, a lecturer in sedimentary geology at the University of Cambridge, said "people sometimes think that British rocks have been looked at enough, but this shows that revisiting them can yield important new discoveries," after fossils of the world's earliest known forest were found atop cliffs in the Bristol Channel.

Owen Diaz, a Black man who had been awarded almost $3.2 million in a discrimination case against Tesla, settled to dismiss as a document filed says the two parties reached a "final, binding settlement agreement that fully resolves all claims."

Hannah Neel, an animal control officer in Maryland's Calvert County, said an American bald eagle survived a collision with a car and was released into the wild after being extracted from the grille and undergoing a physical exam.

Jair Bolsonaro, the former Brazilian president, said, "I'm not afraid of any trial, as long as the judges are impartial," as he spoke at a campaign event in Rio de Janiero a day after documents released revealed that top military leaders said he plotted to remain in power after losing the 2022 election.

Steve Caloca, general manager for Evolution Hospitality, said "the Queen Mary [2] is thriving once again" as the ship is set to conclude its first fully operational fiscal year since the covid-19 pandemic.

Colton Moore, a Republican state senator, has been banned from the Georgia House floor after proclaiming late former Speaker David Ralston as "one of the most corrupt Georgia leaders we'll ever see in our lifetimes" until Moore's mic was turned off at a portrait unveiling on what would have been Ralston's 70th birthday.

Samantha Snipes, a 33-year-old from Indian Lake, Ohio, said "we're saddened for the families that lost people... but it could have been so much more," as the town cleans up from a Thursday night tornado.

Gavin Seymour, a 19-year-old, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his role in starting a Denver house fire that killed five Senegalese people out of revenge for a stolen cellphone mistakenly traced to their home.