Liquid gold

The regulars knew exactly what to come armed with: muffin tins to hold a half dozen, a dozen, heck, even two dozen samples of soup at a time (so as not to have to fight their way through the crowds too many times). Those who weren't in the know were able to pick up disposable holders to enjoy a quad of samples.

Yes, it was once again Central Arkansas Soup Sunday, that wildly popular benefit for Arkansas Children for Youth and Families. The event took place March 10 at The Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock, three weeks after its Northwest Arkansas counterpart.

Donna Terrell Lambert was mistress of ceremonies for the event, at which a host of restaurants and other entities -- whose booths lined the venue lobby as well as its reception room -- served savory soups, along with breads and desserts (even hot dogs). Among them were Allsop & Chapple, whose chef James Hale was the featured chef; and newcomers that included the Croissanterie and Afrobites. Attendees enjoyed their soups at tables set up in Westwind's main area.

Ancillary activities ranged from a silent auction to a limbo contest for the children.

A totaling of guests' votes earned Youth Home the Golden Ladle Award for its thick, rich Butternut Squash Soup. It's Time to Eat earned an honorable mention for its Soul Food Soup, as did Afrobites for its Lentil Soup.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams