Lonoke County Quorum Court member pleads guilty to gambling device charges

A Lonoke County Quorum Court member pleaded guilty Tuesday to four misdemeanor charges of having gaming devices in a store he once operated.

Lonoke County Circuit Court Judge Barbara Elmore sentenced Jeremy Clark Reed to a $1,000 fine, plus court costs, records show.

Authorities arrested Reed in 2023 on a charge of keeping a gambling house, a Class D felony later reduced to four misdemeanor charges, according to court records. Reed entered a not guilty plea.

Lonoke County sheriff's deputies, acting on a complaint about illegal gambling at Reed's store, found and seized three electronic slot machines and a quarter coin pusher machine from Reed's store in 2022, authorities said.

Reed, now 45, representing Justice of the Peace District 7, lost a re-election bid to Lonoke County's governing body to fellow Republican Adam Sims on March 5.