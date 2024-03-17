Man arrested within minutes of Fort Smith bank robbery report, according to police

FORT SMITH -- Police arrested a man in connection with a robbery at First National Bank on Grand Avenue on Friday morning.

Police identified the man as Quintavious Releford, 24.

Aric Mitchell, a Police Department spokesman, said he received a call about the robbery at 10:35 a.m. Friday and Fort Smith police had Releford in custody by 10:57 a.m. Police were able to recover all of the money that was stolen, Mitchell said.

"I did not receive any kind of information saying he was armed, but I do not know if he communicated that to the teller or not," Mitchell said.

"They were able to locate him based off a description of the suspect and the vehicle and were able to find him in the 1800 block of North Greenwood Avenue a short time later," Mitchell said.

No injuries were reported.