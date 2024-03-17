Morse code signals victory

by Bob Wisener , Bob Wisener Special to the Sentinel-Record

Asternia, ridden by Emmanuel Esquivel, takes the victory in the 22nd running of the Purple Martin Stakes on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. (Submitted photo courtesy of Coady Photography)
Unlike last time, a photo finish was not required to determine if a filly trained by Randy Morse prevailed in the $200,000 Purple Martin Stakes.

It wasn't the one that the majority of Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort bettors predicted but was the second on Saturday for co-owner Morse, this one also racing for Randy Patterson and Sam Vogel. Call it a win-win (or win-place) finish for the soft-spoken trainer.

Jockey Emmanuel Esquivel earned a sweet victory on Asternia after being nosed out on Blue Squall in the $150,000 Dixie Belle on Feb. 17. The Astern 3-year-old stalked the pace and took command by the quarter pole in the six-furlong race.

Asternia, winning a stakes race on her third try, staged a pre-St. Patrick's Day parade in the stretch for a 5 1/4-length victory in a compact field of six. She stopped the clock in 1:10.51, taking over from pacesetter Brooklynn Drew when she pleased.

"She ran good today. She's been working awesome," Esquivel said. "Last time I told the boss [Morse] that I probably moved a little too soon because you don't feel her. She just travels so nice and easy. She broke a step slow today. As soon as she got into the race, she relaxed. When I asked her, she went on."

Xtreme Diva, the Dixie Belle winner, had no curtain call when fifth, nor did Mac Robertson-trained stablemate Xtreme Smoke Show, a non-threatening third. Blue Squall, as in the Feb. 17 race, completed the exacta, which paid $16.20 for a $1 ticket.


