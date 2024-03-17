NBA Arkansans

On active rosters through Friday's games

PLAYER (CONNECTION)TEAMGFG-FGAPCT.3-3PAPCT.FT-FTAPCT.RPGPPG

Patrick Beverley (Hogs)MIL62132-31741.650-15033.361-7680.32.56.7

Anthony Black (Hogs)ORL60105-22945.934-8739.148-7564.02.34.9

Ricky Council IV (Hogs)PHI2239-8545.94-2020.044-6073.31.85.7

D. Gafford (El Dorado/Hogs)DAL60275-38771.10-00.0108-15470.17.911.0

I. Joe (FS Northside/Hogs)OKC62176-38545.7116-28141.334-4085.02.38.1

Mason Jones (Hogs)SAC10-30.00-20.01-250.04.01.0

Malik Monk (Bentonville)SAC64358-79844.9142-38437.0146-18081.13.015.7

Moses Moody (NLR/Hogs)GS51153-33545.751-15632.756-7178.93.28.1

Bobby Portis (LR Hall/Hogs)MIL67357-71450.076-20137.888-11179.37.013.1

Austin Reaves (Cedar Ridge)LAL67377-75949.7127-33038.5188-21985.84.116.0

Nick Smith Jr. (NLR/Hogs)CHA4192-23439.351-11942.911-1384.61.46.0

Stanley Umude (Hogs)DET2128-6642.420-4148.824-2692.32.04.8

Jordan Walsh (Hogs)BOS41-520.00-30.00-00.02.80.5

J. Williams (FSN/Hogs)OKC5470-17540.041-11236.623-2882.13.23.8

NBA G LEAGUE

PLAYER (CONNECTION)TEAMGFG-FGAPCT.3-3PAPCT.FT-FTAPCT.RPGPPG

Mason Jones (Hogs)STO1886-16053.850-10249.028-3580.04.414.7

Au'Diese Toney (Hogs)GRG23100-20449.027-6640.921-3363.65.811.3

Stanley Umude (Hogs)MCC19116-28640.656-16733.519-2576.06.516.9

Jordan Walsh (Hogs)MNE22112-26442.440-12133.123-3271.97.113.7

Jimmy Whitt (Hogs)SCW1948-9252.20-00.05-771.42.75.5

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@adgnewsroom.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.