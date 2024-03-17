FOOTBALL

Fields traded to Pittsburgh

The Chicago Bears traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night, a person informed of the deal told The Associated Press. Chicago will receive a conditional 2025 pick, another person familiar with the details of the trade told the AP. The move is a strong signal the Bears will draft a QB -- perhaps USC's Caleb Williams -- with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Fields figures to back up nine-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson, who signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Friday. Pittsburgh also traded Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles once it added Wilson. Fields, drafted 11th overall in 2021 by the Bears, struggled as a rookie under former coach Matt Nagy. Though he produced big plays with his legs and arms, he did not develop as a passer the way the team hoped the past two years under Coach Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles.

Seahawks sign LB

The Seattle Seahawks solidified a revamped linebacker unit on Saturday by signing former Miami Dolphins inside linebacker Jerome Baker to a one-year contract. After opting not to bring back veteran Bobby Wagner and losing Jordyn Brooks in free agency, the Seahawks have added Baker and Tyrel Dodson as part of the defensive system for new Coach Mike Macdonald. Baker, 27, spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Dolphins before being released with a failed physical designation earlier this month. Baker suffered wrist and knee injuries during the 2023 season and was limited to just 13 games. But the Seahawks clearly felt comfortable enough with Baker's health to move forward with him as a presumptive starter.

Chargers re-sign QB Stick

The Los Angeles Chargers made a pair of moves Saturday, re-signing quarterback Easton Stick and adding free agent defensive lineman Poona Ford. Stick started the final four games of last season after Justin Herbert broke a finger on his throwing hand on Dec. 10 against Denver. He became the fourth player in league history to have at least three touchdown passes, a TD run and a completion percentage of at least 70% in his first two career starts. Ford appeared in eight games for Buffalo last season with nine tackles and one sack. He spent his first five seasons with Seattle and made 64 starts. Ford had 81 tackles and 7 1/2 sacks with the Seahawks.

Michigan suspends assistant

Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs has been suspended indefinitely while the football program and athletic department review details of his arrest for suspected drunk driving. Wolverines Coach Sherrone Moore said Scruggs made "an unfortunate mistake" in a statement Saturday, about 12 hours after the newly hired assistant was arrested. The 33-year-old Scruggs was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Ann Arbor police. He was hired by Moore, who replaced Jim Harbaugh when he left to lead the Los Angeles Chargers two months ago.

GOLF

Schauffele surges

Xander Schauffele kept his head down and tried to post his best score Saturday in his bid to make up a four-shot deficit in The Players Championship, and he did better than that. A bold shot from the pine straw led to one birdie. A 60-foot birdie putt gave him his first lead. And a superb up-and-down on the 18th gave him a 7-under 65 and allowed him to stay one shot ahead of U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark. "At times in the past I'll get a bit ahead of myself and lose a little bit of confidence when I shouldn't," Schauffele said. "Today I tried to stay in my own little box there." Clark had his head down for another reason. His sand wedge to an island green at the par-3 17th came up some 15 yards short of dry land and he stooped over in disbelief. Remarkably, he reloaded and hit the next one to 7 feet to escape with bogey. "It's unfortunate on a hole that's so iconic and has a bunch of trouble to have kind of your worst swing of the day," Clark said. "But yeah, I followed it with a great swing and a great putt. I'm in the final group tomorrow, which is huge." Schauffele had another bogey-free round, this one impressive because he hit only two fairways on the back nine amid swirling wind, and was at 17-under 199.

TENNIS

Djokovic withdraws

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Miami Open on the eve of the tournament, one week after being stunned by 123rd-ranked Luca Nardi in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not played in Miami since 2019 -- the last few years because he declined the covid vaccine and U.S. covid travel laws did not allow unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens to enter the country. Rules have changed and he was on the tournament entry list, but decided to return to Europe to prepare for the clay court season. Djokovic, 36, has won the Miami tennis tournament six times.

SKIING

Shiffrin earns win No. 97

For Mikaela Shiffrin, the award for the best slalom skier this season is different from the 15 crystal globes the American star won earlier in her career. This one, for a change, doesn't feel like the end of a season. Shiffrin capped her campaign that was marred by a recent six-week injury layoff with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals Saturday. She had already locked up her record-equaling eighth slalom season title last week by winning her first race back since hurting her knee in a downhill crash Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy in January, but globes are only handed over after the last race. Shiffrin, who turned 29 on Wednesday, said on Instagram the slalom would be her last race of the season, skipping today's giant slalom and next week's speed events. The two-time Olympic champion sprained the MCL and tibiofibular ligament in her knee, while also still recovering from a bone bruise she had sustained at the start of the season, when she was among a slew of World Cup, Olympic and world champions to crash hard in a packed January program, including her partner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Odermatt fails at sweep attempt

Marco Odermatt failed to complete a perfect giant slalom season Saturday at the World Cup finals in Austria, where the Swiss star skied out in the second run while holding a commanding lead over eventual winner Loic Meillard. Odermatt had won each of the previous 12 giant slaloms since February 2023, including nine this season. With another victory, he would have matched the record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won all 10 giant slaloms in the 1978-79 season. After dominating the first run, he initially extended his lead over Meillard to 0.67 seconds but then lost balance on his inside ski after 20 seconds and failed to make the next gate. Showing his crystal globe -- the traditional prize in Alpine skiing -- to spectators in the finish area, Odermatt smiled and kissed the trophy, but looked disappointed.

BASEBALL

A's, Davis finalize deal

Third baseman J.D. Davis and the Oakland Athletics finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract on Saturday, a deal that allows him to earn $1 million more in performance bonuses. Davis would get $100,000 each for 250 and 350 plate appearances, $150,000 apiece for 400 and 450 and $250,000 each for 500 and 550. If Davis has 550 plate appearances -- four more than his career-high total last year -- he would earn 77% of his original $6.9 million salary. Davis hit .248 with 18 home runs and 69 RBI last year with the Giants, who obtained him from the New York Mets in August 2022. He also plays first base and outfield, but he became expendable when the Giants agreed to a $54 million, three-year contract with third baseman Matt Chapman.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom race, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



United States' Mikaela Shiffrin competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom race, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



Croatia's Zrinka Ljutic competes during the first run of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom race, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



United States' Mikaela Shiffrin kisses the trophy for the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom discipline, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandro Trovati)



United States' Mikaela Shiffrin holds up the trophy for the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom discipline, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



United States' Mikaela Shiffrin holds up the trophy for the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom discipline, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



United States' Mikaela Shiffrin reacts as she holds the trophy for the alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom discipline, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)



United States' Mikaela Shiffrin, center, winner of an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom race, celebrates with second-placed Norway's Mina Fuerst Holtmann, left, and third-placed Sweden's Anna Swenn Larsson, in Saalbach, Austria, Saturday, March 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Marco Trovati)

