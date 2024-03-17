OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Benefits back kids; development, mentorship goals of Girls on the Run and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas
Patrons bet big for mentorship
Today at 1:00 a.m.
by
Carin Schoppmeyer
Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas champions gathered March 1 for the 13th annual Out of the Box Luncheon at Record in Bentonville.
Proceeds from the benefit luncheon go to help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission of inspiring "girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based...
