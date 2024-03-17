OPINION | Carin Schoppmeyer: Benefits back kids; development, mentorship goals of Girls on the Run and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas

Patrons bet big for mentorship

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Carin Schoppmeyer

Madalyn Klika (from left); Trish Easley, McNair Middle School Girls on the Run coach; Latriece Watkins, Out-of-the-Box Luncheon special guest; and Tracy Harlow, GOTR board member, gather at the fundraiser luncheon March 1 at Record in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)
Madalyn Klika (from left); Trish Easley, McNair Middle School Girls on the Run coach; Latriece Watkins, Out-of-the-Box Luncheon special guest; and Tracy Harlow, GOTR board member, gather at the fundraiser luncheon March 1 at Record in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Girls on the Run of Northwest Arkansas champions gathered March 1 for the 13th annual Out of the Box Luncheon at Record in Bentonville.

Proceeds from the benefit luncheon go to help the nonprofit organization fulfill its mission of inspiring "girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based...

Upcoming Events