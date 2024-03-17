Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

MARCH

28 UAM chapter of Ducks Unlimited dinner banquet. Monticello Country Club. Eli Huddleston (979) 476-1951 or eh044848@uammont.edu

28 Northeast Arkansas Region of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Social, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

30 Cabot chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. WA building, Lonoke. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

APRIL

4 Maumelle chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Maumelle Event Center. Bobby Henry (501) 551-1552 or rehenry58@yahoo.com

6 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Off The Beaten Track, Nashville. Hanna Clements (870) 557-4532 or hanna.clements@afbic.com

12 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Country Club of Arkansas, Little Rock. Sean McDaniel (870) 519-9711 or seanmcdaniel@me.com

13 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited trap shoot. Game and Fish Shooting Complex, Jacksonville. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

MAY

4 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Little River County Fairgrounds, Foreman. Hanna Clements (870) 557-4532 or Hannah.clements@afbic.com

14-19 Arkansas DU and Arkansas Travelers Mad Mallards Week. Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

JUNE

15 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Scottsdale Golf Course, Bella Vista. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

21 Northwest Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Creeks, Cave Springs. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com