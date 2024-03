PGA Tour Schedule

March 21-24 Valspar Championship, Palm Harbor, Fla.

March 28-31 Texas Children's Houston Open, Houston

April 4-7 Valero Texas Open, San Antonio

April 11-14 Masters Tournament, Augusta, Ga.

April 18-21 Corales Puntacana Championship, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

April 18-21 RBC Heritage, Hilton Head, S.C.

April 25-28 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, New Orleans

May 2-5 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, McKinney, Texas

May 9-12 Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

May 9-12 Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

May 16-19 PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.

May 23-26 Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth

May 30-June 2 RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton, Ontario