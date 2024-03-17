Shannon Alexandria Jones

Shannon Jones got interested in theater in high school. From there she eventually decided on a career in the arts. And as executive director of TheatreSquared in Fayetteville, she anticipates any pro

Today at 2:33 a.m.

by April Wallace

“The culture of TheatreSquared, of the ownership and pride people have in their work, and their sense of collaboration and readiness to take on risks and adapt to change — Shannon has always been integral to creating and nurturing that spirit.” — Martin Miller, executive director of the McCarter Theatre Center and former executive director of TheatreSquared about Shannon Jones (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
“The culture of TheatreSquared, of the ownership and pride people have in their work, and their sense of collaboration and readiness to take on risks and adapt to change — Shannon has always been integral to creating and nurturing that spirit.” — Martin Miller, executive director of the McCarter Theatre Center and former executive director of TheatreSquared about Shannon Jones (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Shannon Jones' strengths have always shone bright backstage, but she took a step toward the spotlight on Aug. 24 when she accepted the role of executive director for TheatreSquared.

Jones

Upcoming Events