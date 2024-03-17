BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech falls in D-II tourney

The Arkansas Tech University men's basketball team fell 75-68 to host Minnesota State in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament on Saturday at the Taylor Center in Mankato, Minn.

The Wonder Boys trailed just 36-35 at halftime, but a jumper by Mavericks guard Malik Willingham put them in a 67-53 hole with 9:22. From that point Arkansas State couldn't cut the deficit to less than five points.

Four Mavericks scored at least 15 points: Dylan Peeters (18), Justin Eagins (18), Malik Willingham (15) and Kyreese Willingham (15). Minnesota State shot 25 of 56 (44.6%) from the field, including 13 of 25 (52%) from three-point range.

Arkansas Tech guards Cassius Brooks and Kade Shaffer carried a bulk of the load, scoring 22 points and 20 points, respectively. Tommy Kamarad added 10 for the Wonder Boys, who shot 25 of 57 (43.9%) from the field and 6 of 18 (33.3%) from three-point range.

GOLF

Jose Marin tied for lead

University of Arkansas golfer Maria Jose Marin shot a career-low round of 6-under 66 on Saturday to put her in a tie for the lead at the Mountain View Collegiate in Tucson, Ariz.

Marin moved up 14 spots in the individual standings and is tied with Iowa State's Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn with a 6-under 138 total. Reagan Zibilski shot her second consecutive even-par 72 and is tied for 15th place individually with a 144 total. The Razorbacks shot a 283 total as a team and are in sixth place in the team standings with a 2-under 574 total. Texas A&M and South Florida are tied atop the team standings at 5-under 571, followed by Houston and Iowa State.

Arkansas State's Ashley Kim shot a 2-over 74 and is the Red Wolves' leader with a 3-over 147 total, putting her in a tie for 35th place with four other golfers. ASU shot a 298 as a team Saturday and is tied with Tulsa in the team standings with a 601 total.

BOWLING

ASU fifth in Tennessee

The Arkansas State University women's team rolled 4,986 pins in five traditional games Saturday and stands fifth among 33 teams at the Music City Classic in Smyrna, Tenn.

The Red Wolves began the day with a 1,020-964 victory over Maryville, then lost to Lincoln Memorial 1,028-999 and Sam Houston State 1,042-957. ASU bounced back with victories over Kentucky Wesleyan (987-852) and Stephen F. Austin (1,023-941) to round out the day. Emma Stull paced Arkansas State with 1,129 total pins (225.8 average), which is fourth-best among the 218 bowlers. All five games were above 212 with a high of 237 against Kentucky Wesleyan.

ASU will face Vanderbilt today in the first of three bracket play matches.

BASEBALL

WBU sweeps doubleheader

Williams Baptist University swept a doubleheader from the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Saturday, winning 3-2 and 11-10 at Shell Field in Walnut Ridge.

Gavin Mink delivered an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning for the Eagles (17-6, 2-1 American Midwest Conference), scoring Chandler Jones after he tied the game with an RBI single and moved into scoring position on an error. Noah Willingham improved to 2-1 on the season after pitching a complete game six-hitter, allowing 2 runs -- 1 earned -- with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Skylar Morrison helped the Eagles at the plate and on the mound in the second game, going 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and a stolen base offensively. He also earned his first save of the season after three strikeouts in the ninth inning that squelched a five-run rally.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services