SWAC BASEBALL

PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 16-8, UAPB 5-2

Prairie View A&M racked up a combined 28 hits to take a doubleheader at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

In the opener, Isaac Davila, Michael Burroughs and Garrison Weiss each had three hits apiece and teamed to drive in seven runs for the Panthers, who were locked in a 4-4 tie through the first four innings. But Prairie View A&M (10-10, 2-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) rattled off nine runs over the final two innings to pull away.

The Panthers pushed across three runs in the sixth off a pair of run-scoring hits from Burrough and Weiss but turned the game into a rout when Marshal Jones drilled a three-run double to left-center field during a five-run eighth. A two-run double in the ninth from Burroughs served as the big blow for Prairie View A&M in a four-run frame.

Carlos Rodriguez-Velez went 2 for 3 with a home run for UAPB (9-10, 0-2).

Burroughs had three hits and three RBI in the second game. The Panthers trailed 2-0 before scoring the last eight runs. Malachi Jeffries and Jaylon Nauden both recorded three hits for the Golden Lions.