Weeklong lane closures expected on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock

Work on Interstate 30 will result in multiple lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Daytime lane closures will take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., while overnight lane closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

If required, double-lane closures on interstate lanes will be limited between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signage. ARDOT advises drivers to "exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones."

Daytime closures:

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Riverfront Drive (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine Streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th streets, and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street, in North Little Rock

Overnight closures

I-30 (single and double-lane closures and traffic shifts) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Interstate 40 (I-40) in North Little Rock

I-30/ I-40 lanes and ramps (single and double-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

9th Street (single-lane closures) between McMath and Byrd streets in Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Magnolia and Pine streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closure) between Broadway and 5th streets, and between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street, in North Little Rock

There will also be a full closure of President Clinton Ave. between Mahlon Martin and Sherman streets in Little Rock from 6 a.m. Tuesday, March 19 through 6 p.m. Thursday, March 21.