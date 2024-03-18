Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 7-13 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.
March 7
Thomas Alton Boyd, 57, Madison, Ala., and Sherrine Elizabeth Daniel, 54, South Lyon, Mich.
Leonardo Carrillo Martinez, 30, and Maria Guadalupe Martinez-Escareno, 28, both of Rogers
Chaz Lionel Day, 35, and Zoe Nichelle Brewton, 31, both of Rogers
Brayden Lloyd Sargent, 22, and Aydriane Diane Dodge, 30, both of Rogers
March 8
Matthew Thomas Alderman, 34, Centerton, and Hillary Leigh Dark, 33, both of Rogers
Austin Tate Barber, 32, Bentonville, and Katie Lynne Mercer, 26, Rogers
Hayden Scott Curren, 29, Bentonville, and Isabelle Rose Nystrom, 25, Rogers
Mukhammadali Donierov, 27, Staten Island, N.Y., and Khrystyna Kateryna Pomaznyuk, 24, Bentonville
Derek John Edwards, 57, and Elisabeth Rennie Stockley, 33, both of Bentonville
Kevin Mateo Escobar, 20, and Sarah Nohemi Quiridumbay, 20, both of Rogers
Joshua D. Howington, 22, Rogers, and Gracee D. Drake, 22, Heath, Texas
Brian Glenn Leach, 52, and Holly Ann Leach, 46, both of Centerton
Eli Riley Leger, 21, Huntsville, and Karla Andrea Hosken, 22, Joplin, Mo.
Evan Riley Page, 22, Yorktown, Va., and Claire Elizabeth Rodgers, 22, Bentonville
Trey Christian Robertson, 27, Thayer, Kan., and Maggie Elise Hubbard, 24, Chanute, Kan.
Robert Dale Shell, 36, and Hilary Renee Kuper, 35, both of Bella Vista
Scott Arthur Sparks, 51, and Uriel Quezada-Cabrera, 33, both of Bentonville
Kevin Levi Yoder, 22, and Irene J. Borntreger, 23, both of Gentry
March 11
Cecil Lee Bratton III, 28, Springfield, Mo., and Holly Renee Bradburry, 28, Republic, Mo.
Killian Daniel Burkett, 25, and Mariah Bethel Rose, 30, both of Bella Vista
Jordan Brett Darby, 25, and Jayden Elizabeth Dillon, 21, both of Bentonville
Jason Michael Giess, 38, Lowell, and Tiffiney Gail Perry, 39, Donaldson
Leonard Terry Gilmore III, 34, and Felicia Nicole Gonzalez, 30, both of Rogers
Grant Bass Goodwin, 27, and Cheyenne Grace Hawes, 28, both of Cave Springs
Kevin Roger Kraatz, 65, and La Taunya Lynn Guisinger, 61, both of Bella Vista
Juan Marcos Magana Martinez, 31, and Katherine Elizabeth Moreno, 32, both of Siloam Springs
Austin Nicholas Miller, 34, and Benyapa Lerttanatorn, 33, both of Siloam Springs
Corey David Andrew Moore, 33, and Ariel Elizabeth Smith-Quinonez, 31, both of Springdale
Francisco Javier Padilla Cautino, 25, and Wilnerva Gisela Batista Quinones, 38, both of Rogers
William Douglas Shotwell, 69, and Hollie Lynn Hunter, 71, both of Bentonville
Justin Blake Waffle, 31, Tulsa, Okla., and Brooke Shawnte Parker, 31, Sand Springs, Okla.
Jay Cooper Webb, 22, and Sarah Elizabeth Linz, 22, both of Rogers
Freddy Mack Wilmoth Jr., 34, and Adeline Rose Stopp, 35, both of Gentry
March 12
Johnny Edward Dunfee, 21, Gravette, and Kirsten Joyce Rohlfs, 22, Rockwall, Texas
Trevor Ryan Nichols, 21, and Chloe Rene Moss, 20, both of Bella Vista
Montana Logan Reisdorph, 24, and Ashton Lea Young, 28, both of Siloam Springs
Matthew Tyler Scales, 28, Bentonville, and Rachel Michelle O'Neal, 28, Washburn, Mo.
Robert Lyddan Taylor, 39, Cave Springs, and Ashton Lakota Shelley, 27, Watts, Okla.
March 13
Nathan William Davis, 25, and Abigail Leann Justine, 24, both of Cedar Park, Texas
Tyrell Cole Hembree, 28, and Thayla Kathleen Kruse, 25, both of Joplin, Mo.
Marc Vincent Jordan, 41, and Erika Medrano, 36, both of Rogers
Julio Cesar Melgar Pinto, 33, and Diana Maritza Henriquez Villanueva, 36, both of Springdale
Diego Jose Pacheco Rodriguez, 24, and Lilian Aracely Calderon-Calderon, 27, both of Lowell
Lucas Paul Webb, 20, Rogers, and Emory Morgan Carter, 20, Fayetteville
Jerrick Ethan Williams, 33, and Emma Christine Lambeth, 30, both of Bentonville