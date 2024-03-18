Benton County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 7-13 in the Benton County Clerk's Office.

March 7

Thomas Alton Boyd, 57, Madison, Ala., and Sherrine Elizabeth Daniel, 54, South Lyon, Mich.

Leonardo Carrillo Martinez, 30, and Maria Guadalupe Martinez-Escareno, 28, both of Rogers

Chaz Lionel Day, 35, and Zoe Nichelle Brewton, 31, both of Rogers

Brayden Lloyd Sargent, 22, and Aydriane Diane Dodge, 30, both of Rogers

March 8

Matthew Thomas Alderman, 34, Centerton, and Hillary Leigh Dark, 33, both of Rogers

Austin Tate Barber, 32, Bentonville, and Katie Lynne Mercer, 26, Rogers

Hayden Scott Curren, 29, Bentonville, and Isabelle Rose Nystrom, 25, Rogers

Mukhammadali Donierov, 27, Staten Island, N.Y., and Khrystyna Kateryna Pomaznyuk, 24, Bentonville

Derek John Edwards, 57, and Elisabeth Rennie Stockley, 33, both of Bentonville

Kevin Mateo Escobar, 20, and Sarah Nohemi Quiridumbay, 20, both of Rogers

Joshua D. Howington, 22, Rogers, and Gracee D. Drake, 22, Heath, Texas

Brian Glenn Leach, 52, and Holly Ann Leach, 46, both of Centerton

Eli Riley Leger, 21, Huntsville, and Karla Andrea Hosken, 22, Joplin, Mo.

Evan Riley Page, 22, Yorktown, Va., and Claire Elizabeth Rodgers, 22, Bentonville

Trey Christian Robertson, 27, Thayer, Kan., and Maggie Elise Hubbard, 24, Chanute, Kan.

Robert Dale Shell, 36, and Hilary Renee Kuper, 35, both of Bella Vista

Scott Arthur Sparks, 51, and Uriel Quezada-Cabrera, 33, both of Bentonville

Kevin Levi Yoder, 22, and Irene J. Borntreger, 23, both of Gentry

March 11

Cecil Lee Bratton III, 28, Springfield, Mo., and Holly Renee Bradburry, 28, Republic, Mo.

Killian Daniel Burkett, 25, and Mariah Bethel Rose, 30, both of Bella Vista

Jordan Brett Darby, 25, and Jayden Elizabeth Dillon, 21, both of Bentonville

Jason Michael Giess, 38, Lowell, and Tiffiney Gail Perry, 39, Donaldson

Leonard Terry Gilmore III, 34, and Felicia Nicole Gonzalez, 30, both of Rogers

Grant Bass Goodwin, 27, and Cheyenne Grace Hawes, 28, both of Cave Springs

Kevin Roger Kraatz, 65, and La Taunya Lynn Guisinger, 61, both of Bella Vista

Juan Marcos Magana Martinez, 31, and Katherine Elizabeth Moreno, 32, both of Siloam Springs

Austin Nicholas Miller, 34, and Benyapa Lerttanatorn, 33, both of Siloam Springs

Corey David Andrew Moore, 33, and Ariel Elizabeth Smith-Quinonez, 31, both of Springdale

Francisco Javier Padilla Cautino, 25, and Wilnerva Gisela Batista Quinones, 38, both of Rogers

William Douglas Shotwell, 69, and Hollie Lynn Hunter, 71, both of Bentonville

Justin Blake Waffle, 31, Tulsa, Okla., and Brooke Shawnte Parker, 31, Sand Springs, Okla.

Jay Cooper Webb, 22, and Sarah Elizabeth Linz, 22, both of Rogers

Freddy Mack Wilmoth Jr., 34, and Adeline Rose Stopp, 35, both of Gentry

March 12

Johnny Edward Dunfee, 21, Gravette, and Kirsten Joyce Rohlfs, 22, Rockwall, Texas

Trevor Ryan Nichols, 21, and Chloe Rene Moss, 20, both of Bella Vista

Montana Logan Reisdorph, 24, and Ashton Lea Young, 28, both of Siloam Springs

Matthew Tyler Scales, 28, Bentonville, and Rachel Michelle O'Neal, 28, Washburn, Mo.

Robert Lyddan Taylor, 39, Cave Springs, and Ashton Lakota Shelley, 27, Watts, Okla.

March 13

Nathan William Davis, 25, and Abigail Leann Justine, 24, both of Cedar Park, Texas

Tyrell Cole Hembree, 28, and Thayla Kathleen Kruse, 25, both of Joplin, Mo.

Marc Vincent Jordan, 41, and Erika Medrano, 36, both of Rogers

Julio Cesar Melgar Pinto, 33, and Diana Maritza Henriquez Villanueva, 36, both of Springdale

Diego Jose Pacheco Rodriguez, 24, and Lilian Aracely Calderon-Calderon, 27, both of Lowell

Lucas Paul Webb, 20, Rogers, and Emory Morgan Carter, 20, Fayetteville

Jerrick Ethan Williams, 33, and Emma Christine Lambeth, 30, both of Bentonville