Fort Smith to close portion of Garrison Avenue starting Monday

FORT SMITH-- The City of Fort Smith Water Utilities Department will close the Eastbound lanes on the 500 block of Garrison Avenue from North 5th Street to North 6th Street for repairs, according to a news release from the city.

The city will repair a water distribution line leak, followed by street repairs on the 500 block of Garrison Ave.

Work is estimated be completed in one week but could take longer. Expect delays, look for alternate routes, follow detour signage, and be aware of utility workers, flags, and cones in this area, the release states.