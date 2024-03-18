Fort Smith to close water utility drive-thru

FORT SMITH -- The City of Fort Smith's water utilities drive-thru, located at 517 Rogers Ave., will be closed April 19th due to the building being sold.

A press release from the city states bills can be paid in several ways:

Online at PayIt.FortSmithAR.gov

By phone at (479) 763-3014

In-person at 623 Garrison Ave.

By direct Mail through P.O. Box 1907, Fort Smith, AR. 72902

Josh Buchfink, the city's public relations manager, said the city also has six drop box locations: 619 N. A St., 623 Garrison Ave., 3408 Jenny Lind Road, 4701 Windsor Drive, 8100 Dallas St. and 8701 S. 28th St.