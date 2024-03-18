Alisa Schulman-Janiger, co-founder of the Gray Whale Census and Behavior Project, said "we have to keep an eye out -- we have to continue monitoring," after a decline in North Pacific gray whale population was declared to have stopped by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

Nicholas Fulk, 25, was arrested in connection to an early Saturday morning shooting at the Landsharks bar in Indianapolis that killed one person and injured five people.

Chris Kilpatrick, a Crescenta Valley, Calif., town council member, resigned from office after surveillance video showed him and his boyfriend urinating outside a Los Angeles LGBTQ+ bar before Kilpatrick threw an employee to the ground that was trying to stop them.

Martin Sellner, a member of the far-right Identitarian Movement party in Austria, said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he was removed by police from an event in Switzerland and ordered out of the state "to safeguard public security."

Lisa Marra, the former elections director for Cochise County in Arizona who left after she refused to hand count ballots in the 2022 election, was appointed as the state's elections director by Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes.

Corey B. Alvarez, 26, a migrant from Haiti, pleaded innocent after being charged with raping a 15-year-old at a Comfort Inn serving as a migrant shelter in Rockland, Mass., a Boston suburb.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a Missouri woman released after serving time in prison for conspiring with her ex-boyfriend to kill her abusive mother, said "I'm taking accountability. I did a bad thing," in a video on her since-deleted TikTok account as she left social media to avoid potentially getting in trouble, according to People.

Aaron Goodwin, 45, a former Portsmouth, N.H. ,police officer from Eliot, Maine, turned himself in to police in connection with charges stemming from a confrontation at a Portsmouth diner on the night of Nov. 22., 2023, in which a man claimed he was attacked for his race by Goodwin and others.

Nelson Ortiz, an Albuquerque, N.M., police officer, became the fourth officer from the city's DWI unit to resign as the unit is investigated for alleged wrongdoings.