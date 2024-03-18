Thoughts on PTSD

When my friend told me how he had burned his bare feet spilling hot grease off the stove, I cringed.

We have all cringed when told of someone's pain. It is that tingling response that begins in the solar plexus, just where the ribs join together, and it spreads out to our shoulders and our hips. It is an unpleasant reaction to a report or to a memory or to an expectation.

Sometimes I wonder if that's what happens when people have PTSD, when something reminds them of a war zone that they were in, or of an assault committed against them, or even of an accident like spilling hot grease. They might be reminded by loud sounds like fireworks, or by flashing lights like sunrise shining through the trees along the road, or by the smell of burnt rubber.

And then I wonder, what if their cringing was 10 times as strong, and lasted 10 times as long, and happened 10 times as often? What would I do if I had PTSD? How could I go on living with that, never knowing when I would cringe again?

When my friend told me about his spilt grease, I raised my hands and looked away. And he apologized and changed the subject. But if I had PTSD, who would stop my painful reminders? If something had happened to me that was so bad that any reminder would make me cringe so badly that I could hardly breathe, how could I ever avoid my next cringing?

Now I've been told that 18 veterans commit suicide every day. And that makes me cringe. What are we going to do to stop this?

WILLIAM L. HARRIS

Fayetteville