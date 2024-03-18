Man pleads guilty to murder, but won’t give reason for killing

BENTONVILLE -- A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to killing his co-worker.
Martin Tavarez-Torres, 23, was charged with capital murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of plea bargain.
Tavarez-Torres
Today at 1:27 p.m.
BENTONVILLE -- A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after admitting to killing his co-worker.
Martin Tavarez-Torres, 23, was charged with capital murder, but he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of plea bargain.
Tavarez-Torres