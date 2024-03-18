March Madness 2024: Updated NCAA Men’s Basketball National Title Odds

The men's March Madness bracket is set and the No. 1 overall seed and defending national champion UConn Huskies (+400) stand atop the field as the favorites to cut down the nets in April.

Fellow No. 1 seeds Houston (+600) and Purdue (+700) are close behind UConn in the betting market, while North Carolina (+1600), the top team in the West Region, is tied for the fifth-best odds to win its seventh national title. No. 2 Arizona (+1500) has better odds than the Tar Heels and No. 2 Tennessee (+1600) is tied with UNC. Seven of the last 10 teams to win it all have been No. 1s. The lone exceptions are 2016 Villanova, a No. 2 seed; the 2014 Huskies, a No. 7 seed; and 2023 UConn, a No. 4 seed.

No. 4 Auburn (+2000) could be headed for a Sweet 16 clash with UConn in the East if both teams survive the first weekend of the tournament. Elsewhere in the region is, No. 2 Iowa State (+2300), No. 3 Illinois (+3000) and No. 5 San Diego State (+8000). The Aztecs were a Final Four team a season ago and the Cyclones and Illini both won their conference tournaments to punctuate their resumes.

Clockwise from top left: UConn guard Cam Spencer, Purdue center Zach Edey, Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis and Arizona guard Caleb Love

In the South, No. 2 Marquette (+2100) seemingly poses the biggest threat to the top-seeded Cougars, but blue bloods No. 3 Kentucky (+3000) and No. 4 Duke (+4000) are also looming large. The Blue Devils were in the Final Four in 2022 while the Golden Eagles and Wildcats have both been bounced early in recent years. Marquette hasn't advanced to the second weekend since 2013 and, believe it or not, UK's last Sweet 16 trip was in 2019.

Out West, Arizona and No. 3 Baylor (+3500) could stand in North Carolina's way of getting back to the national championship, not to mention No. 4 Alabama (+3500) or No. 5 Saint Mary's (+5500). No. 9 Michigan State (+6000) also stands out. The Spartans hardly ever have an early exit and they're tied for the 18th-best odds despite their seeding.

In the Midwest Region with Purdue are some March Madness regulars. The Volunteers haven't missed the tournament since 2017 and No. 3 Creighton (+2000) has been in the Big Dance each of the last three years. No. 4 Kansas (+3500), which won it all in 2022, is in the tournament seemingly every year as is No. 5 Gonzaga (+5500).

Of course, upsets tend to happen in March. Just ask the Boilermakers, who fell to No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson last season and No. 15 Saint Peter's the year before. The Peacocks are back in the Big Dance this season as a No. 15 seed and Tennessee is looking to avoid the same fate Kentucky suffered in the 2022 tournament as a No. 2 seed that drew Saint Peter's in the Round of 64.

You'll see below all the double-digit seeds have long odds at making any kind of run in March. No. 11 New Mexico (+8000) has by far the best odds of any double-digit seed, followed by No. 10 Nevada (+10000) and the No. 14, 15 and 16 seeds are all tied at +100000.

2024 Men's College Basketball National Championship Odds

No. 1 Connecticut +400

No. 1 Houston +600

No. 1 Purdue +700

No. 2 Arizona +1500

No.1 North Carolina +1600

No. 2 Tennessee +1600

No. 3 Creighton +2000

No. 4 Auburn +2000

No. 2 Marquette +2100

No. 2 Iowa State +2300

No. 3 Kentucky +3000

No. 3 Illinois +3000

No. 4 Alabama +3500

No. 4 Kansas +3500

No. 3 Baylor +3500

No. 4 Duke +4000

No. 6 BYU +5000

No. 5 Wisconsin +6000

No. 9 Michigan State +6000

No. 5 Gonzaga +5500

No. 5 Saint Mary's +6000

No. 7 Florida +8000

No. 11 New Mexico +8000

No. 5 San Diego State +8000

No. 7 Texas +10000

No. 6 Texas Tech +10000

No. 8 Nebraska +10000

No. 10 Nevada +12000

No. 7 Washington State +13000

No. 6 Clemson +13000

No. 8 Mississippi State +13000

No. 10 Colorado +15000

No. 9 Texas A&M +15000

No. 9 TCU +15000

No. 10 Drake +15000

No. 6 South Carolina +17000

No. 11 Oregon +20000

No. 10 Boise State +20000

No. 8 Utah State +20000

No. 8 Florida Atlantic +20000

No. 7 Dayton +20000

No. 10 Colorado State +20000

No. 9 Northwestern +25000

No. 12 Grand Canyon +25000

No. 12 James Madison +25000

No. 11 NC State +35000

No. 10 Virginia +50000

No. 12 McNeese +50000

No. 13 Yale +50000

No. 13 Samford +50000

No. 13 Vermont +50000

No. 11 Duquesne +50000

No. 12 UAB +100000

No. 13 Charleston +100000

No. 14 Morehead State +100000

No. 16 Longwood +100000

No. 16 Stetson +100000

No. 14 Oakland +100000

No. 16 Wagner +100000

No. 15 South Dakota State +100000

No. 14 Colgate +100000

No. 16 Montana State +100000

No. 16 Howard +100000

No. 14 Akron +100000

No. 15 Western Kentucky +100000

No. 15 Long Beach State +100000

No. 16 Grambling +100000

