More concerts added to AMP season: Lindsey Stirling, LIVE, Stone Temple Pilots and Soul Asylum

Whether your feeling whimsical or your ready to rock, there's a show announcement for you today.

For those who love violin and and dance: Lindsey Stirling -- violinist, dancer and entertainer extraordinaire -- added a July 29 stop at the Walmart AMP for her North American Duality tour. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Canadian indie pop band Walk off the Earth will open.

Stirling will tour in support of her forthcoming album, Duality, which drops this summer. Her live shows are a blend of music, dance and visual artistry with her live shows which have sold more than 1 million tickets throughout her career.

For those who rock -- '90s rock in particular -- LIVE and Stone Temple Pilots bring their coheadlining Jubilee Tour with Soul Asylum. The tour stops Aug. 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Ticket presales start at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Stirling's show and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Prices range from $29.50 - $125 plus fees. VIP experiences that include a meet and greet, a Q&A with Stirling plus access to the Duality Pre-Show Experience are also available. Information on tickets and add-ons are at www.amptickets.com or by calling 479-443-5600.