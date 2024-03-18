Museum joins with Fort Smith rally for antique motorcycle event





FORT SMITH -- The Steel Horse Rally will debut an antique motorcycle show called Bikes and Badges this year after partnering with the US Marshals Museum to create the event.

Bikes and Badges will be May 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Motorcycles 25 years or older will line up at the Marshals Museum where event attendees can view the bikes and vote for their favorite. Registering a bike for the show is free and open to the public. After the show, participating steel horses can ride near the front of the 4 p.m. motorcycle parade, according to a press release from the Steel Horse Rally team.

"Nothing brings people together from all walks of life like old motorcycles. This will be a tremendous partnership that we can't wait to kick off in 2024," said Marshals Museum President and CEO Ben Johnson in the press release.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, Fort Smith Harley-Davidson will be paying the Marshals Museum admission fee for all who wish to attend the museum.

Kim Sigel with Fort Smith Harley-Davidson said the branch recently came under new management, and she thinks this is why the company is sponsoring this event, along with efforts to give back to the community.

"We have always partnered with the Steel Horse Rally," Sigel said.

Steel Horse Rally President and Founder Dennis Snow said the idea for the event was a collaboration.

"We kicked around a bunch of ideas, and, with the museum covering so many decades of history, we thought it would be a great tie-in to bring antique motorcycles to tie in the Marshals Museum and the history that's in the museum and the history of the motorcycles," Snow said.



