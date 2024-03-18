Names and Faces

Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

Kevin Spacey drew up new controversy as a premiere of his latest film, "Peter Five Eight," was cancelled by the Philadelphia Film Society. Originally set to premiere at the Philadelphia Film Center on March 21, there would have been a reception featuring Spacey afterward. Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of people in 2017 before being acquitted of sexual assault charges in the U.K. last summer. The Society said that the advertising inaccurately portrayed the event as a public premiere, instead of a private screening. J. Andrew Greenblatt, CEO of PFS, said "This was supposed to be a private rental run by someone else, it was also never said to be a premiere ... Once it looked like it was public, it did not align with what we do and with our values, and we wanted no association with that." He did not specify what did not align with the values and said that he knew Spacey was in the film but had not seen it himself. "Peter Five Eight," in which Spacey plays an assassin, was filmed during late 2021 and 2022 when he was facing a civil lawsuit from actor Anthony Rapp, who said Spacey assaulted him when Rapp was 14.

Actor Michael Imperioli saw his Broadway preview of "An Enemy of the People" disrupted by climate change protesters. The disruption happened in a town hall scene in which the protagonist is trying to alert citizens of a resort town that there is bacteria contaminating the local spa water. While they treated the audience as if they were part of the town hall, Nate Smith of Extinction Rebellion, stood and called out "I object to the silencing of scientists," according to videos of the disruptions posted on Extinction Rebellion NYC's X, formerly Twitter, account. Imperioli, playing the brother of the protagonist, cut off Smith as Smith made his way down a theater aisle, staying in character and saying "I'm sorry, you need to leave. You're interrupting," while pushing Smith up the stairs. Two more protesters interrupted after Smith was escorted out of the venue, leading to them following him out with the same treatment. Imperioli talked about the protest in an Instagram post on Thursday. "Tonight was wild ... no hard feelings extinction rebellion crew. michael is on your side but mayor stockmann is not. much love."