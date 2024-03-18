New project brings dual-stream recycling to rural communities

Today at 3:19 a.m.

by Lydia Fletcher

These sorted recyclables at the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District facility in Prairie Grove were collected through a program targeting rural households in Northwest Arkansas. The blue bags are for plastic bottles and cans while the green bags are for mixed paper products. (Submitted Photo/Boston Mountain Waste District)
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Recycling infrastructure is expanding to more rural communities in Northwest Arkansas.

Boston Mountain Solid Waste District is partnering with Neighbors NWA, a rural waste hauler, to bring dual-stream recycling to 400 households.

