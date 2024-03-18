TENNIS

Swiatek rolls in final

Iga Swiatek flinched when the celebratory streamers shot into the sky. It was the only thing that bothered the world's top-ranked woman. "I just thought it's going to happen a little bit later," she said, laughing. She beat Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in just over an hour to win the BNP Paribas Open on Sunday, with Swiatek losing just 21 games in six matches during the 12-day tournament -- an average of 3.5 games per match. Swiatek improved to 20-2 this year, with her wins leading the WTA Tour. She easily hoisted the 40-pound crystal trophy as the streamers cascaded onto the court. It was a repeat of the 2022 final, in which Swiatek beat Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. Sakkari hasn't defeated the Polish star since 2021.

Alcaraz repeats at BNP Paribas

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (5), 6-1 for the second consecutive year in the BNP Paribas Open final on Sunday, earning his first title since winning Wimbledon last year. Medvedev lost 6-3, 6-2 last year in the Southern California desert. Alcaraz is the first man to defend his Indian Wells title since Novak Djokovic won three in a row from 2014-16. Medvedev led 3-0 in the first set while Alcaraz had eight unforced errors over those games. The Spaniard won three games in a row to tie it, 3-3. The players held serve the rest of the set, with Alcaraz serving a love game to get into the tiebreaker. He led 3-0 and 5-2 before Medvedev tied it 5-5. Alcaraz won the next two points to close it out. Alcaraz got the only two breaks in the second set, when Medvedev had one winner and nine errors.

FOOTBALL

Browns sign QB Huntley

The Cleveland Browns are taking the tough lessons they learned last season about quarterbacks to heart. Cleveland agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Baltimore Ravens QB Tyler Huntley on Sunday, adding another veteran to give them more depth and protection behind Deshaun Watson. Huntley is signing at the veteran's minimum salary with the Browns, who spent last season juggling quarterbacks when Watson hurt his shoulder and eventually had surgery after making just six starts. The Browns started P.J. Walker, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco, who signed as a free agent in November and led Cleveland to a playoff berth. Last week, the team signed 2015 No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston to back up Watson, who has been rehabbing in California since undergoing surgery in November.

SKIING

Swiss star secures titles

Lara Gut-Behrami has completed half of her mission to win four crystal globes this Alpine skiing World Cup season. And the Swiss star hasn't even had to show her best skiing yet. Gut-Behrami secured the overall and giant slalom titles Sunday after finishing 10th in the GS at the World Cup finals. Her only remaining challenger in both classifications, Federica Brignone, won the race but that was not enough for the Italian, who could only overtake Gut-Behrami if the Swiss star had finished outside the top 15 and failed to score points. Gut-Behrami became the first female skier from Switzerland since Sonja Nef in 2002 to win the giant slalom title, though she won the world title in the discipline in 2021.

GOLF

Catlin wins in a playoff

John Catlin closed with a 5-under 65 and beat David Puig of Spain with a birdie on the second playoff hole to capture the International Series Macau on the Asian Tour, the American's first victory in nearly three years. One day after posting the first sub-60 round in Asian Tour history, Catlin had to hold off a closing 60 by Puig that led to extra holes. Catlin, a 33-year-old Californian, won for the fifth time on the Asian Tour to go along with three European tour titles, most recently the Austrian Open in 2021. Puig, now with LIV Golf, was going for his third Asian Tour in five months. His runner-up finish should bring him to just outside the top 100 in the world and improve his chances of getting an invitation to the PGA Championship in May. Patrick Reed finished fourth and also helped his chance of getting a PGA Championship invitational. Reed is not eligible for any of the majors this year after the Masters.

BASKETBALL

Buckeyes hire Diebler

Ohio State removed the interim tag from men's coach Jake Diebler's title on Sunday and announced he will receive a five-year contract. Diebler, 37, was in his third year as associate head coach when he took over the team following Chris Holtmann's firing on Feb. 14. The Buckeyes (21-13) went 6-2 under Diebler, including a win over No. 2 Purdue in his first game as interim coach. They won five in a row before losing to Illinois on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Diebler, the first Ohio native in 35 years to be named men's basketball head coach, is in his eighth season with the Buckeyes. He first worked with Ohio State basketball in 2014, spending three seasons as a video coordinator on Thad Matta's staff. After three seasons as an assistant at Vanderbilt, he returned to Ohio State as an assistant coach under Holtmann before the 2019-20 season. He was promoted to associate head coach before the 2021-22 season.

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Maria Sakkari, of Greece, returns to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, kisses the trophy after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)



Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns to Maria Sakkari, of Greece, during the final match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Indian Wells, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

