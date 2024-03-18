Students: Don’t end academy

Intervenors object to districts’ proposal to redirect $1.45M

Today at 3:16 a.m.

by Cynthia Howell

The South University Avenue entrance to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock is shown in this Sept. 13, 2019 file photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette file photo)
Attorneys for Black students in the long-running federal Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit are objecting to plans to end the Dr. Charles W. Donaldson Scholars Academy at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

