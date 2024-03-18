Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 7-13 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.
March 7
Brian Scott Carroll, 38, and Vanessa Perez, 24, both of Rogers
Clayton John Roberts, 37, and Myka Renee White, 27, both of Summers
Armando Soto Rodriguez, 26, and Yansy Beatriz Galdamez Garcia, 21, both of Springdale
James Alex Woodward, 30, and Sarah Elizabeth Carnahan, 26, both of Fayetteville
March 8
Robert Darin Boles, 40, and Jessica Ann Beil, 40, both of Fayetteville
Eduardo Andres Hernandez Lopez, 32, and Daniela Jose Garcia Fernandez, 27, both of Bella Vista
Jerson Johnny, 36, and Hellen Joel, 24, both of Springdale
Oscar Heriberto Rivas Perdido, 23, and Ingrid Yulisa Mancia Guerra, 20, both of Fayetteville
Tanner James Thompson, 28, Plano, Texas, and Elizabeth Ann Orgain, 26, Fayetteville
March 11
David Oswaldo Alvarez, 42, and July Melissa Aguilar Perdomo, 36, both of Springdale
Martin Arias Villagrana, 28, Springdale, and Ariana Serna Serna, 30, Wichita, Kan.
Joseph Dale Bearden, Jr., 39, and Velvet Autumn Johnson, 40, both of West Fork
Neil Clinton Enderland, 36, Rogers, and Katie Lynn Howard, 36, Springdale
Hunter Daniel Hamlyn, 27, and Trevor Aidan Kirkwold, 26, both of Springdale
Wilford Nathan, 46, and Susana Clement, 38, both of Springdale
Keenan Patrick Page, 36, and Abbie Bryant Sudduth, 31, both of Springdale
Syed Minhazur Rahman, 26, and Muhi Muntaka, 26, both of Fayetteville
John Iaman Saul, 34, and Jessica Kaijen Lojkar, 34, both of Springdale
Andrew Tarkwon, 45, and Brenda Joab, 43, both of Springdale
Francisco Vergara, 43, and Alejandra Yaneth Zapet Alvarado, 28, both of Springdale
March 12
Jase Tyler Barrier, 22, and Allison Nicole French Taylor, 21, both of Fayetteville
Adams Ledford Collins, 42, and Emily Ann Deitchler, 33, both of Fayetteville
Edward Earl Davis, 80, and Tamera Sue Lewis, 61, both of Fayetteville
Allen Bradford Hart, 49, and Lori Ann Filbeck, 52, both of Springdale
Hunter Lee Kyzer, 22, and Erica Ruth Ostendorf, 23, both of Fayetteville
Michael Edward McGibbony, 31, and Brittney Rebecca Burton, 33, both of Fayetteville
Connor Weston Threet, 29, West Fork, and Maegan Danielle Hutchins, 25, Austin
Lane Scott Yoder, 26, Adair, Okla., and Daisy Cervantes, 26, Oxnard, Calif.
March 13
Javier Asebedo, Jr., 33, and Kristina Angelique Walker, 30, both of Springdale
Jimmy Clanry, 24, and Lienti Joraur, 21, both of Springdale
Doyle Lynn Crosswhite, 56, and Heidi Alizabeth Howell, 55, both of Fayetteville
Jacob Nathaniel Hudman, 31, and Jamie Renee Howard, 26, both of Fayetteville
Eric John Michalls, 39, and Courtney Lynn Osborn, 33, both of Fayetteville
Frank Daniel Ngueya-Batotchou, 33, Farmington and Nahodia Wese Ngadjeu, 26, Beltsville, Md.