Washington County marriage licenses

The following marriage license applications were recorded March 7-13 in the Washington County Clerk's Office.

March 7

Brian Scott Carroll, 38, and Vanessa Perez, 24, both of Rogers

Clayton John Roberts, 37, and Myka Renee White, 27, both of Summers

Armando Soto Rodriguez, 26, and Yansy Beatriz Galdamez Garcia, 21, both of Springdale

James Alex Woodward, 30, and Sarah Elizabeth Carnahan, 26, both of Fayetteville

March 8

Robert Darin Boles, 40, and Jessica Ann Beil, 40, both of Fayetteville

Eduardo Andres Hernandez Lopez, 32, and Daniela Jose Garcia Fernandez, 27, both of Bella Vista

Jerson Johnny, 36, and Hellen Joel, 24, both of Springdale

Oscar Heriberto Rivas Perdido, 23, and Ingrid Yulisa Mancia Guerra, 20, both of Fayetteville

Tanner James Thompson, 28, Plano, Texas, and Elizabeth Ann Orgain, 26, Fayetteville

March 11

David Oswaldo Alvarez, 42, and July Melissa Aguilar Perdomo, 36, both of Springdale

Martin Arias Villagrana, 28, Springdale, and Ariana Serna Serna, 30, Wichita, Kan.

Joseph Dale Bearden, Jr., 39, and Velvet Autumn Johnson, 40, both of West Fork

Neil Clinton Enderland, 36, Rogers, and Katie Lynn Howard, 36, Springdale

Hunter Daniel Hamlyn, 27, and Trevor Aidan Kirkwold, 26, both of Springdale

Wilford Nathan, 46, and Susana Clement, 38, both of Springdale

Keenan Patrick Page, 36, and Abbie Bryant Sudduth, 31, both of Springdale

Syed Minhazur Rahman, 26, and Muhi Muntaka, 26, both of Fayetteville

John Iaman Saul, 34, and Jessica Kaijen Lojkar, 34, both of Springdale

Andrew Tarkwon, 45, and Brenda Joab, 43, both of Springdale

Francisco Vergara, 43, and Alejandra Yaneth Zapet Alvarado, 28, both of Springdale

March 12

Jase Tyler Barrier, 22, and Allison Nicole French Taylor, 21, both of Fayetteville

Adams Ledford Collins, 42, and Emily Ann Deitchler, 33, both of Fayetteville

Edward Earl Davis, 80, and Tamera Sue Lewis, 61, both of Fayetteville

Allen Bradford Hart, 49, and Lori Ann Filbeck, 52, both of Springdale

Hunter Lee Kyzer, 22, and Erica Ruth Ostendorf, 23, both of Fayetteville

Michael Edward McGibbony, 31, and Brittney Rebecca Burton, 33, both of Fayetteville

Connor Weston Threet, 29, West Fork, and Maegan Danielle Hutchins, 25, Austin

Lane Scott Yoder, 26, Adair, Okla., and Daisy Cervantes, 26, Oxnard, Calif.

March 13

Javier Asebedo, Jr., 33, and Kristina Angelique Walker, 30, both of Springdale

Jimmy Clanry, 24, and Lienti Joraur, 21, both of Springdale

Doyle Lynn Crosswhite, 56, and Heidi Alizabeth Howell, 55, both of Fayetteville

Jacob Nathaniel Hudman, 31, and Jamie Renee Howard, 26, both of Fayetteville

Eric John Michalls, 39, and Courtney Lynn Osborn, 33, both of Fayetteville

Frank Daniel Ngueya-Batotchou, 33, Farmington and Nahodia Wese Ngadjeu, 26, Beltsville, Md.