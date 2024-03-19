Arkansas governor sends 40 Guardsmen to southern border to assist Texas’ border control effort





Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has directed the Arkansas National Guard to send approximately 40 Guardsmen to the southern border in Texas to support border control efforts along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Arkansas National Guard troops will support the effort from April 1 until May 30, according to a news release from the governor's office. The Texas National Guard will remain the lead agency in the effort.

Arkansas' Guardsmen will remain under the control of Sanders in their area of operations, according to the release. The troops will assist the Texas National Guard's surveillance and reconnaissance abilities and provide increased detection and tracking capabilities.

"President Biden opened our southern border to an invasion of illegal immigrants, drugs, and human trafficking and is now criticizing Texas for stepping up where his administration has failed," Sanders said in the release. "I've seen the crisis our president created firsthand, and I know the incredible men and women of the Arkansas Guard can help supplement Texas' efforts to keep our border secure and our states safe."

Sanders visited the border with 14 other Republican governors on Feb. 4 in a show of support for Texas' border control efforts. She also visited the border in July 2023 in support of the 80 Arkansas troops deployed there.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, also a Republican, deployed 40 National Guard troops to the southern border for 90 days in the summer of 2021. The Arkansas National Guard also deployed troops between June 2006 and July 2008 in support of Operation Jump Start, providing more than 750 soldiers and airmen in support of the Border Patrol.

"The Arkansas National Guard has a rich history of helping neighboring states in a crisis," said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, Arkansas' adjutant general. "We assisted Texas last year, and have done so under previous administrations. Our soldiers will be well-prepared and ready to assist the Texas National Guard's operations."



