Canoo facility now

a foreign trade zone

Electric-vehicle maker Canoo said Monday its Oklahoma City manufacturing facility has been approved as a foreign trade zone.

The move will help the company lower its manufacturing costs by 5% on parts imported from the rest of the world, Canoo said. About 70% of the parts Canoo uses to build its vehicles come from North America, according to the company. It is seeking a similar designation for its other Oklahoma facilities.

"We are proud to announce that we have achieved another important building block in our strategy by creating one of the largest Foreign Trade Zones in the State of Oklahoma.," Canoo CEO and Chairman Tony Aquila said in a statement. "This FTZ will generate economic growth, American jobs, and have a long-term permanent financial benefit to working capital and cost of materials."

Shares of Canoo closed at $2.90 a share on Monday, up 96 cents, or 50%, in trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Canoo has yet to report a profitable quarter and has produced a handful of vehicles to date. It recently performed a reverse stock split in a move to stop its stock from being delisted.

-- John Magsam

Union vote sought

at VW in Tennessee

Volkswagen workers in Tennessee took a major step toward becoming the first big auto factory in the South to unionize by asking federal authorities to hold a factorywide vote on joining the United Auto Workers.

Workers at the factory in Chattanooga, Tenn., filed a petition Monday with the National Labor Relations Board requesting an election to join the union, becoming the first of the UAW's Southern targets to reach that milestone.

The UAW is targeting U.S. factories of a dozen companies, including Tesla, Honda and Toyota, in a push to expand its reach beyond its Midwestern stronghold.

For decades, the UAW's main autoworker members have come from Detroit's Big Three manufacturers -- Ford, General Motors and Jeep-maker Stellantis. The union's past efforts to push into factories in the South have failed.

The ambitious effort comes after the UAW won record raises and other perks in new contracts with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis last fall.

-- The Washington Post

Arkansas Index dips

to 897.58, off 11.61

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 897.58, down 11.61 points.

"Technology giants led Monday's gains in stocks at the start of a busy week that includes this weeks Federal Reserve meeting as investors attempt to discover when interest rates are coming down," Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates, said.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.