Five people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Bentonville

Melvin Salazar-Santiago, 30, of 4101 S.W. Broadstone Ave. in Bentonville, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault and domestic battering. Salazar-Santiago was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Erik Green, 36, of 1719 Paddock St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with drug trafficking. Green was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Johnson

Francisco Rodriguez-Barbosa, 32, of 5909 S. Wilkerson St. in Johnson, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault, second-degree domestic battery and interference with emergency communications. Rodriguez-Barbosa was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Springdale

Juan Che-Cac, 21, of 1892 Spring St. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with terroristic threatening and third-degree domestic battery. Che-Cac was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Tontitown

James McDonald, 40, of 6013 Mount Hebron Road in Rogers, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a communication device and a parole violation. McDonald was being held Monday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.



