In the News

Geoff Duncan, the former Republican lieutenant governor for Georgia, ruled out a 2024 bid for the presidency after communicating with the No Labels centrist group for a third-party candidacy.

Isabella Maria DeLuca, a conservative social media influencer, was charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and passing a stolen table out of a window for it to be used as a weapon against police during the Jan. 6 riot.

Kathleen Battle, a 75-year-old soprano opera singer, is returning to the Metropolitan Opera for a recital three decades after the company fired her, with the then-general manger for the Met, Joseph Volpe, saying her actions at the time "were profoundly detrimental to the artistic collaboration among all the cast members."

Theodorus Struyck, a resident of Frazier Park, Calif., was revealed to be one of the winners of last October's $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot, representing a group of winners who bought the ticket at a town store.

John Rogers, the 83-year-old longest-serving member of the Alabama House of Representatives, resigned after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges related to a grant program, according to a state House spokesperson.

Kristel Candelario, a 32-year-old woman, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for the death of her 16-month-old daughter after Candelario left her in a playpen for 10 days last summer while she went on vacation.

Zoran Milanovic, the president of Croatia, said he "will eventually be prime minister, but I won't tell that gang how," referring to the country's Constitutional Court after a decision said Milanovic would have to resign as president in order to run for prime minister, after he declared he would run in an April 17 election he called for.

William Kelly, a 28-year-old N.H. man, appeared in court Monday on charges that he killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child by multiple blunt force injuries, the first time the state has charged someone with murder in the death of a fetus.

Hui Qin, a Chinese cinema billionaire, pleaded guilty Monday to federal election crimes, admitting to contributions of thousands of dollars to political candidates in New York and Rhode Island that were made in the names of others.