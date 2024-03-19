Strongman dictators

Two articles in Saturday's paper, I believe, illustrate the threat Donald Trump and the far right represent for our country. Articles on Hungary's Viktor Orbán and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro show what's in store for us.

Those two men have a lot in common: both are dictators (one current, one former), and both are welcome guests at Trump's Mar-a-Lago. These are two of the thugs/strongmen that Donald Trump is so enamored of. Trump's alignment with, and adoration of, Vladimir Putin isn't even arguable anymore. He openly compliments Putin and other dictators on a fairly regular basis.

When Trump and the MAGA right further erode our freedoms to gain power for themselves and their un-American ideologies, we can't say we weren't warned.

NANCY CONLEY

North Little Rock

A deer season for all

There have been considerable proposals for upcoming hunting seasons concerning the use of various rifles, bows, and other weapons. My idea is to just start deer season in Arkansas with a three- or four-day season before any other season for deer. Call it Arkansas' deer season for all!

During this season, hunters with proper license would be allowed to hunt deer with whatever weapon they choose, muzzleloader, bow, rifle, shotgun, pistol, lance, knife, or even bare hands. Everyone gets the first chance at an equal level.

When muzzleloader and archery seasons were established, the weapons were very primitive; nowadays they are not. Ball and patch, black powder, flint, ha ha. Today's weapons are supercharged and very capable of about any shot offered in Arkansas. Recurved long bows, what's that? If today's crossbows and compound bows were available to the Native Americans, we would be living in a different culture.

So if we are allowing today's muzzleloaders and bows for early hunts, why not give the same chance to all Arkansas hunters?

TOMMY THOMPSON

Morrilton

Can make own choice

In response to Dorothy Ehlebracht's letter "Vote; help save souls," I don't need you to save my soul. I am an adult with a brain and am very capable of making my own choices. Any future conversations with a higher entity regarding said choices will not require your opinion. They are not yours, or ours, but mine.

Hell and brimstone sermons didn't work when I was a youngster, nor do they as an adult.

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock

Post-eclipse cleanup

In response to Jack W. Hill of Bismarck's letter "Cleaning for eclipse": The Buffalo National River Partners have planned a Post-Eclipse Cleanup within the Buffalo National River on April 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To volunteer for the cleanup, visit www.bnrpartners.org/calendar. Perhaps folks in the Bismarck area would like to gather volunteers to do the same in their area.

Just a thought.

BARRY MARTINDALE

Harrison

Trump last best hope

Have we lost all common sense? To the never-Trumpers and those who cannot bring themselves to vote for Donald Trump, first I ask you to remember the policies of Donald Trump and the conditions in our country and the world during his four years in office. Now I ask you to think of Joe Biden's policies and current conditions in America and the world. We would not be hiring him to teach Sunday School. Donald Trump is the last best hope for America and the Western world.

I surely would rather vote for Donald Trump than Joe Biden and watch our United States of America burn. I believe Joe Biden is the leader of the radical left and he has damaged our country beyond repair. My wife and I think a lot about our country that we are leaving to our grandkids, as compared to the country we were born into in the mid-1930s.

DONALD UTLEY

Benton

Cookies aren't babies

I was initially shocked that Russell Lemond would equate a human embryo to a roll of cookie dough. However, after a bit more consideration, I thought his analogy might be interesting.

After all, once the cookie dough has been acquired, one might consider the ramifications of proceeding all the way to the cookie. Cookies lead to weight gain, especially around the waistline. Cookies can be expensive. What are the long-term responsibilities of keeping the cookies? Does one really want a cookie? Does one's partner want a cookie? Is one even ready for a cookie?

Luckily, there is a simple and safe solution: The cookie dough can be thrown into the trash. It is just good health care, after all. Alternatively, the dough could be frozen for use at a later date while maintaining the option to toss it out if it is no longer needed.

In the end, Mr. Lemond's comparison fails to consider that cookie dough itself is wildly popular and beloved by many. Additionally, cookies have brought joy and satisfaction into the world for generations. To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, I've noticed that every cookie who is for throwing out the cookie dough has already made it out of the oven.

It seems to me that Mr. Lemond's idea is just half-baked. Indeed, respect for the whole of humanity begins with respect for the human embryo.

SHANNON CALLAHAN

Little Rock