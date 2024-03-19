Man dies after vehicle crashes into light pole in Little Rock

A man died Friday after a vehicle he was driving crashed into a light pole in Little Rock, authorities said.

Jalen Ware, 29, of Maumelle was driving a 2015 Volkswagen near the 4100 block of South University Avenue around 2:25 a.m. when his vehicle struck a traffic light pole, a preliminary crash report from the Little Rock Police Department said.

Ware was pronounced dead at the scene, the report stated.

Officers reported that the roads were wet and it was raining at the time of the crash.

Over 80 people have died on state roads this year, according to reports published online by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.



