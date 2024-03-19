Names and Faces

Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

YouTuber MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, struck a deal with Amazon MGM to produce a reality TV competition game show that's set to offer the largest single prize ever offered on television or streaming of $5 million in cash. "Beast Games" will have 1,000 contestants competing for the prize. Donaldson will be the host and executive producer of the show, which will be available in 240 countries and territories. "MrBeast has captured the attention and imagination of fans of all ages, from all walks of life, and all over the world," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. "We are excited to work with Jimmy and his talented team to bring his brilliant, high production, and stakes-raising concepts to Beast Games for our global customers to experience." According to the H0llywood Reporter, Amazon beat out at least one other streaming service for the show and Donaldson will retain creative control. Donaldson has built up his reputation for both outrageous stunts or charitable videos on YouTube, ranging from burying himself alive to helping build 100 wells for villages in Africa.

James Burton, John Anderson and Toby Keith were announced as the latest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Monday. Burton, entered in the recording/touring musician category, made a name being the guitarist for artists like Elvis Presley, Emmylou Harris and John Denver. Keith, who passed away in February due to stomach cancer, was entered in as the modern era artist. Anderson's career stretches over 40 years, and he joined as the veteran era artist. As the vote had been finalized on Feb. 2., Keith died only 3 days later before he could have properly been honored. "My heart sank that Tuesday afternoon knowing that we missed the chance to inform Toby while he was still with us, but I have no doubt that he's smiling down on us, knowing that he'll always be 'as good as he once was,'" said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. Burton hesitated to believe the induction was true, thinking he had been pranked when he received the call . "So much of my career was spent playing for incredible country artists and to now be going up on that wall with all those innovators and industry greats is just incredible," Burton said.