Suspect now accused in another Fort Smith bank robbery

FORT SMITH -- A man arrested last week in connection with a bank robbery is now accused in a previous robbery that occurred Jan. 8.

Quintavious Releford, 24, of 1021 N. 13th St. in Fort Smith was arrested Tuesday in connection with the January robbery at Cadence Bank at 3117 Grand Ave. in Fort Smith, according to a press release from police spokesman Aric Mitchell. Releford was already being held without bond at the Sebastian County Detention Center after his arrest in connection with aggravated robbery in Friday's incident at First National Bank on Grand Avenue.

Mitchell said he received a call about the most recent robbery at 10:35 a.m. Friday, and Fort Smith police had Releford in custody by 10:57 a.m. Police were able to recover all of the money that was stolen, Mitchell said.

"They were able to locate him based off a description of the suspect and the vehicle and were able to find him in the 1800 block of North Greenwood Avenue a short time later," Mitchell said.

No injuries occurred during either of the robberies, according to the latest release.