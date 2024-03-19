UALR, ASU men to compete in CBI





Both the Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas State men's basketball programs fell just short of earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament, each losing in the championship games of their respective conference tournaments. However, both programs' season will continue as they accepted invitations to the College Basketball Invitational that will begin this Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The entire 15-team field will head to Florida as every game will be played at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The opening round will be played on Saturday and Sunday, with the championship game set for March 27. High Point (25-8) is the top seed in the field.

UALR (21-12) enters the tournament as the No. 10 seed and will match up with No. 7 seed Fairfield at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will take on the winner of the game between No. 2 seed UC San Diego (21-11) and No. 15 seed Chicago State (12-18).

Fairfield holds a record of 22-12 and also just missed the NCAA Tournament as it fell to St. Peter 68-63 in the tournament championship game of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Fairfield is led by senior guard Caleb Fields who averages 16.4 points and 4 rebounds per game. Fields was named to the MAAC All-Championship team along with senior guard Jalen Leach.

"I'm a little disappointed we didn't get a chance to get an NIT bid or have a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament, but that's water under the bridge and we got a chance to play in the postseason which is good for us," UALR Coach Darrell Walker said. "[Fairfield] really has good guard play. We have to get ready for their guards for sure. There are really good schools down there at this tournament, so it's an exciting time for us."

Arkansas State (18-16) enters the tournament as a No. 4 seed and will take on No. 13 seed Bethune-Cookman (17-16) at 1 p.m. Saturday. While the Red Wolves are the higher seed, the Wildcats will have the advantage of playing in their home city. The Ocean Center is just two miles away from the Bethune-Cookman campus. The winner will move on to play the winner of the contest between No. 5 seed Montana (23-11) and No. 12 seed Presbyterian (14-18).

"So excited to coach this group for a few more weeks!!!" Arkansas State Coach Bryan Hodgson posted on X, formerly Twitter. on Sunday night after accepting the invitation. "We are not done!!!"

The Red Wolves feature a senior guard of their own named Caleb Fields who averages 12.1 points per game and has provided valuable leadership in Hodgson's first season at the helm. Bethune-Cookman fell to Grambling State 65-53 in the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament and is led by guards Jakobi Heady, Zion Harmon and Dhashon Dyson, who all average double figures in points for the Wildcats.

While UALR and ASU are on opposite sides of the bracket and will not face each other unless each team makes it to the championship game, the opportunity to play in a postseason tournament has been a long time coming for both programs.

The Trojans last made a postseason appearance in the 2016 NCAA Tournament, where they defeated Purdue 85-83 in a double overtime upset in the first round before falling to Iowa State 78-61 in the second round. The Red Wolves have not appeared in a postseason tournament in 25 years, when the team played in the 1999 NCAA Tournament and they lost to Utah 80-58 in the first round.

"It's my last year so I want to make it special," UALR senior guard Jamir Chaplin said. "I just want to win something and play again with my teammates."

Chaplin also touched on having Arkansas State in the same field.

"It would be pretty amazing to have a battle of the Arkansas," he said. "They're a good team, so I'm glad they made it too. It's two Arkansas teams representing Arkansas."



