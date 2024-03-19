UCA to meet Saint Louis in WNIT

It may have taken an extra day to find the partner, but the University of Central Arkansas women's basketball team is going dancing.

The Sugar Bears will host Saint Louis at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Farris Center in Conway as a part of the first round of the 26th edition of the Women's National Invitation Tournament (WNIT).

UCA (21-11) and Saint Louis (17-18) made the field of 48 teams as at-large selections. The winner of Thursday's game will face Northern Iowa, which earned a first-round bye, though the site will not be decided until after the first round.

This is UCA's first time since 2018 and the third time hosting a national postseason tournament game in program history. UCA lost in the WBI championship game to Yale in the program's last national postseason appearance.

The Sugar Bears enter as the ASUN runner-up after falling to Florida Gulf Coast, a No. 12 seed in the NCAA Tournament, in the championship game. Stetson, the No. 2 seed in the ASUN Tournament, is also in the WNIT and will face Florida International in the first round.

Saint Louis earned its bid as a semifinalist in the Atlantic 10 conference tournament. This is the first meeting between the programs.

UCA finished the regular season ranked No. 151 in the NCAA's NET rankings. Saint Louis finished one spot ahead at No. 150.

The Billikens are a veteran team led by seniors Kyla McMakin (17.2 points per game) and Peyton Kennedy (15.9) on offense. Sophomore Brooklyn Gray compliments the duo with 11.4 points per game, while senior point guard Julia Martinez adds 7.8 points, 6.1 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

Saint Louis is coached by second-year Coach Rebecca Tillett. In her first season with the Billikens, they won the A-10 and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament. That made Tillett the second coach ever, after Iowa's Lisa Bluder, to reach the NCAA Tournament with different schools in consecutive years after she led Longwood there in 2022.