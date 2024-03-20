ENTERTAINMENT: Jazz in the Park lineup listed; Met’s ‘Romeo et Juliette’ is ‘Live in HD’

MUSIC

Well 'Met'

The Metropolitan Opera's revival production of Charles Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette" will be "cinecast" live at 11:55 a.m. Saturday to movie theaters across the country, including the Movie Tavern Little Rock, 11300 Bass Pro Parkway, Little Rock, and the Central City 10, 909 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs.

Tenor Benjamin Bernheim and soprano Nadine Sierra play Shakespeare's star-crossed lovers. The cast also includes mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey as Stéphano, baritone Will Liverman as Mercutio, tenor Frederick Ballentine as Tybalt and bass-baritone Alfred Walker as Frère Laurent. Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Met's music director, conducts. Ticket information is available at metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/theater-finder/.

Soprano Nadine Sierra plays Juliette and tenor Benjamin Bernheim plays Romeo in "The Met: Live in HD" cinecast of Charles Gounod's "Roméo et Juliette" on Saturday. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera)



'Jazz in the Park'

The Rod P Outfit kicks off the 11th season of Jazz in the Park on April 3 in the River Market Pavilions, behind the Ottenheimer Market Hall, 400 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. Performances are 6-8 p.m. each Wednesday in April, under the aegis of the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and in partnership with Art Porter Music Education Inc., which provides scholarships for Arkansas music students.

The rest of the lineup:

◼️ April 10: The Funkanites

◼️ April 17: Keith Savage

◼️ April 24: Amina Figarova & The World Orphan Choir

Admission is free. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be sold, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the APME scholarship fund. Seating will be available but lawn chairs are welcome; however, coolers and outside beverages are not permitted. Visit littlerock.com.

ART

'Quotidian Moments'

"Quotidian Moments: Different Lenses," drawings, paintings, prints and source photographs by Rhaelene Lowther and Anna Zusman, faculty members at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, inspired by the scenic walks they took together during the pandemic, opens Friday with a 5-7 p.m. reception in the Ben J. Altheimer Gallery at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., Pine Bluff. The exhibition is up through June 29. Sponsor is Relyance Bank. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the reception, sponsored by MK Distributors, and the exhibition are free. Call (870) 536-3375 or visit artx3.org.

"Crawfish" and "Dead Frog" by Rhaelene Lowther and "Crawfish Mermaid" and "Frog" by Anna Zusman are part of the "Quotidian Moments: Different Lenses" exhibition opening Friday at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Artist award

Little Rock multimedia figurative artist Lisa Krannichfeld is the 2024 recipient of the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts' Artist Award, designed "to assist an accomplished female artist to realize her vision and help to make her achievements more visible to the art community and the public," according to a news release.

Krannichfeld says she's putting the $4,000 prize toward her current artistic practice and creative goals, including monthly studio rent, educational opportunities and abilities in mural painting and writing/illustrating children's books and buying a software program specifically catered to muralists and illustrators. Visit lisakrannichfeld.com and acnmwa.org/programs/artist-award.

Little Rock artist Lisa Krannichfeld is the 2024 recipient of the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts' Artist Award. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Ashton Rail Photography)



DANCE

Dance-film collaboration

Choreographer Sue Schroeder and composer, musician, photographer and filmmaker Christian Meyer are the artists-in-residence at the University of Central Arkansas today and Wednesday-March 28.

Schroeder has been collaborating with Meyer and working with area performers on a dance/theater/film production, onstage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-March 28 at UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall, marking the April 8 total solar eclipse. Titled "A Brief Moment of Alignment," it will feature Conway performers Wanda Eason, Hannah Hanshaw, Aida Quintero Kuettle and Nakeya Palmer. Admission is free.

The residency starts with a livestreamed artists' talk, via coredance.org/livestream, 6:30 p.m. today with Schroeder and the four performers. A reception at 7 p.m. Wednesday and March 28 will precede each performance. Call (501) 450-3293 or visit uca.edu/cahss/.

Choreographer Sue Schroeder and composer, musician, photographer and filmmaker Christian Meyer are collaborating on a dance/theater/film production, onstage March 27-28 at the University of Central Arkansas. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ETC.

Archaeology program

Carl Drexler, station archaeologist and research associate professor at the Arkansas Archaeological Survey in Magnolia, presents a talk titled "History in the Ozarks' Dirt: Archaeology at Van Winkle's Mill," 2 p.m. Sunday at the Visitor Center, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, 20201 E. Arkansas 12, Rogers. He will summarize archaeological work conducted at historical Van Winkle Hollow that began in 1997, with emphasis on the lumber industry in Northwest Arkansas and the myth of the isolated Arkansas hillbilly. Admission is free. Call (479) 789-5000.



