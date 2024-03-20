Fayetteville police release additional details in Friday night shooting at apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police have released the name of a man arrested in connection with a shooting Friday night that left a teenage boy with a gunshot wound.

Emmanuel Jovanni Galvan, 18, of Rogers is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection with the incident, according to a police report.

Police responded to the Alight Fayetteville apartment complex at 1601 S. English Place around 11:23 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple calls regarding more than 15 shots being fired, according to the report. One caller reported seeing a blue two-door pickup leaving the area.

An officer arriving at the scene reported seeing a blue Chevrolet Silverado pulling into a parking lot at Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. at 417 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., approximately a quarter-mile from the apartment complex, the report says.

The officer stopped the pickup, which was being driven by Galvan and had a 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat, according to the report.

Initially, Galvan and the boy denied involvement in the shooting, the report says. The responding officer reported that there was a Glock 45 9mm pistol with an extended 30-round magazine in plain sight inside the vehicle. Galvan and the boy admitted that the gun was the boy's and was in his possession at the time of the shooting.

The boy requested an ambulance for a gunshot wound to his leg, the report said. He was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center. He later was taken to the juvenile detention center in connection with being a minor in possession of a handgun, according to Sgt. Stephen Mauk, Fayetteville police spokesman.

While being interviewed by police, Galvan said he picked up the juvenile in Rogers and took him to Fayetteville to attend a house party, the report said. When they arrived, the boy got into an argument and gunshots were fired, though it is unclear by whom.

Officers also found that a vehicle and apartment were struck by gunfire, Mauk said. The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available, Mauk said.