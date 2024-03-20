Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas





Arrests

Bella Vista

Jeremiah Williams, 26, of 311 S. Main St. in Lanagan, Mo., was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Williams was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Jennifer Uhl, 57, of 969 W. Holly St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with theft of property, criminal trespass/premises and possession of drug paraphernalia. Uhl was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $10,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

William VanRiper, 27, of 14980 Parker Branch Road in West Fork, was arrested Monday in connection with terroristic threatening. VanRiper was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

West Fork

Devonte Jordan, 26, of 744 Wilson St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance, fleeing, resisting arrest and violation of probation. Jordan was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.



