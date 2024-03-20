Arkansas AG greenlights ballot language for casino license amendment





Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin on Wednesday revised and certified proposed ballot language for a proposed constitutional amendment that would repeal the Arkansas Racing Commission's authority to issue a casino license in Pope County and require local voter approval in a countywide special election for any new casino license in Arkansas.

The Republican attorney general's action clears the way for the Local Voters in Charge ballot committee to begin collecting signatures of registered voters in its bid to qualify its proposed constitutional amendment for the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

The committee will be required to turn in 90,704 signatures of registered voters in Arkansas, including signatures from 50 counties, to the Secretary of State's office by July 5 to qualify the proposed constitutional amendment for the general election ballot.

The popular name for the proposed constitutional amendment that Griffin certified Wednesday states: "An amendment requiring local voter approval in a countywide special election for certain new casino licenses and repealing authority to issue a casino license in Pope County, in Arkansas."

On March 4, Griffin rejected the ballot committee's first proposed ballot language for a constitutional amendment that would repeal the racing commission's authority to issue a casino license in Pope County and require local voter approval in a countywide special election for any new casino licenses in Arkansas.

On March 6, the committee submitted a second version of its proposed ballot language, according to the attorney general's office's records. Wednesday was the deadline for the attorney general's office to respond to the latest proposal.

On Jan. 24, the Local Voters in Charge ballot committee filed a statement of organization with the Arkansas Ethics Commission. Jim Knight of Russellville is president of the committee and Bill James of Russellville is treasurer, according to the committee's filing. Rick Thone of Russellville and Hans Stiritz of Russellville are the committee's general officers.

Through Feb. 29, the committee reported raising $250,100 in contributions and spending $185,075, leaving $65,025 in its treasury.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma contributed $250,000 to the committee on Feb. 23, according to the committee's latest report filed March 14. The committee's largest reported expenses in February were $150,000 to Friday, Eldridge & Clark in Little Rock for legal expenses, $20,000 to Consensus Communications of Orlando, Fla., for a a campaign consulting fee, and $15,000 to Campaign, Audit & Trust of Portage, Michigan, for a ballot question committee audit fee.

In August 2022, the Fair Play for Arkansas committee narrowly failed to submit enough signatures to get a similar proposal on the 2022 general election ballot, Republican Secretary of State John Thurston said. The Oklahoma-based Choctaw Nation helped finance the committee.

Amendment 100 to the Arkansas Constitution authorized what is now called Southland Casino Hotel in West Memphis and Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs to expand into full-fledged casinos. The amendment also allows the racing commission to license a casino apiece in Jefferson and Pope counties, and authorized sports betting at the casinos.

In June 2019, the commission awarded the Jefferson County license to the Oklahoma-based Downstream Development Authority of the Quapaw Nation. The commission subsequently voted to transfer the license to Saracen Development LLC. The casino in Pine Bluff is now called Saracen Casino Resort.

On March 11, the Arkansas Racing Commission approved proposed revisions of its casino gambling rules that could clear the way for the commission to begin accepting new applications for the Pope County casino license as early as May.

The casino license has been a source of turmoil for Pope County and the state, resulting in numerous court cases. Billions of dollars are collectively wagered at the state's casinos each year.



